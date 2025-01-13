J&K's 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel Inaugurated For All-Year Access To Sonamarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel, also known as the Sonamarg tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir stood on PM Modi's left as he cut the red ribbon and inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present at the inauguration.

Located in the picturesque Ganderbal district, the Z-Morh tunnel will enhance connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, providing an all-weather route for travellers.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi travelled through the Sonamarg tunnel. He inspected the tunnel and took detailed information about its route map and construction work.

PM Modi interacted with the officials and construction workers who worked meticulously in the harshest conditions for the construction of this tunnel.

Here are 10 things to know about the Z-Morh tunnel: