J&K's 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel Inaugurated For All-Year Access To Sonamarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel, also known as the Sonamarg tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir stood on PM Modi's left as he cut the red ribbon and inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present at the inauguration.
Located in the picturesque Ganderbal district, the Z-Morh tunnel will enhance connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, providing an all-weather route for travellers.
Following the inauguration, PM Modi travelled through the Sonamarg tunnel. He inspected the tunnel and took detailed information about its route map and construction work.
PM Modi interacted with the officials and construction workers who worked meticulously in the harshest conditions for the construction of this tunnel.
Here are 10 things to know about the Z-Morh tunnel:
- The Z-Morh tunnel is named after the Z-shaped stretch of road it replaces. It eliminates the avalanche-prone, section of the route that was often blocked for months due to heavy rainfall.
- The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.
- Built at an altitude of 8,650 feet above sea level, the Z-Morh tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time from over 2 hours to 15 minutes.
- The Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane, bi-directional road structure with a width of 10 metres. A parallel escape tunnel, 7.5 metres wide, is included for emergencies and dual use as a railway tunnel.
- The tunnel can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour, at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.
- The tunnel is equipped with a ventilation system and has two portals - Western and Eastern.
- The construction of the Z-Morh tunnel began in 2015 and is part of the broader Zojila tunnel project aimed at providing uninterrupted access between Ladakh and Srinagar.
- Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.
- The Sonamarg tunnel is expected to boost Jammu and Kashmir's economy and tourism industry. It will encourage tourism along the Sindh river. Additionally, commuters will no longer have to stay overnight in Kargil to finish their journey.
- The tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that provide real-time updates and seamless connectivity for users. It includes public address system to deliver announcements and emergency instructions to ensure safety and traffic management; electrical fire signaling system to detect fires and alert authorities for quick evacuation and firefighting; radio re-broadcast system to keep drivers informed and entertained; Dynamic Road Information Panel (DRIP) to display real-time traffic updates to improve flow and safety; Speed Limit Variable Message Signs (SLVS) to inform travellers to adjust speed limits based on traffic conditions.
