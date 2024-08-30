Married Couple Jumps Into Creek; Woman Rescued, Her Husband Missing

The duo jumped into the creek at around 10 am. (Representational)

A married couple from Naigaon in Thane district on Thursday jumped into the Varsova Creek in a bid to commit suicide, but the woman was rescued, police said.

The duo jumped into the creek at around 10 am. Firemen and a rescue team saved the woman, Sashikala Dinesh Yadav (28), while her husband, Dinesh Yadav (32), was still missing, they said.

According to preliminary information, the couple often fought over domestic issues and decided to end their lives.

