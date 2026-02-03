Advertisement
2 minutes ago
New Delhi:

The Indian stock markets are set to open higher, after the much-awaited India-US trade agreement in which Washington agreed to slash its tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent in exchange for New Delhi halting Russian oil purchases.

US President Donald Trump on Monday in a post in his social media account Truth Social -- announced a trade deal with India that slashes US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange of India halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

His post was followed by one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conveyed his "Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement".

Here are the Stock market LIVE Updates:

Feb 03, 2026 09:16 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Jumps 750 Points, Sensex Opens 2,400 Higher Hours After India-US Deal

Nifty Jumps 750 Points, Sensex Opens 2,400 Higher Hours After India-US Deal

Feb 03, 2026 09:10 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee Opens Stronger At 90.40 Against US Dollar

Indian Rupee opens stronger at 90.40 against US dollar, strengthens 1.10 rupee

Feb 03, 2026 09:04 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rebound

Gold and Asian stocks were on the rebound today as trade took a calmer tone after wild swings in metals markets, with the mood helped overnight by a sharp jump in US factory activity.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.5% to recoup Monday losses and South Korea's KOSPI rose 4%. Futures pointed to a recovery in Hong Kong while S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% with traders eyeing a busy few sessions of earnings.

Feb 03, 2026 09:03 (IST)
Indian markets are likely to open higher, buoyed by the India-US trade deal, which is expected to attract foreign investor inflows.

