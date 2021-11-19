'Mark My Words...': Rahul Gandhi Prediction On Farm Laws Comes True

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared the video of his comment again this morning. File

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared this morning he would withdraw three laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an old video in which he had predicted the rollback.

The comment made way back in January has been shared by many since PM Modi's surprise announcement. The Congress MP had tweeted the video on January 14 with the caption: "Mark my words, the government will have to take back the anti-farm laws."

In the video, he says: "I am very, very proud of what the farmers are doing. And I fully support the farmers and I will continue to stand with them. I raised their issue in a yatra in Punjab and we will continue to do it. Mark my words. Take it from me. These laws - the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said."

This morning, he shared the video again with the comment: "The country's 'annadatas' have defeated arrogance with their satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan!."

The government had always asserted that the three farm laws introduced in September last year were aimed at reforms in the sector, that farmers could now sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price. Farmers said the laws would take away the guaranteed minimum price of their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

The unrelenting protests and anger presented a huge challenge for the BJP ahead of a series of important state polls, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where farmers form a sizeable voting bloc. The party has already been singed by recent bypoll setbacks.

"While apologising to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (dedication) that we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi said today.

The opposition welcomed the move but accused the government of brazenly eyeing poll gains while doing it.