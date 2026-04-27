Marathi Language Test For Auto Drivers Paused, Deadline Review Soon

The Maharashtra government has put on hold the immediate enforcement of Marathi language testing for autorickshaw drivers, with a final decision on extending the May 1 deadline expected shortly.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said a call on the extension will be taken on Tuesday. While indicating that more time may be given, he made it clear that the intent behind the rule remains unchanged. "If you have to conduct business in Maharashtra, you should learn Marathi," he said, adding that any extension must ensure the language is learned within the revised timeline.

The development comes after a meeting between transport authorities and unions, which union leader Shashank Rao described as "fruitful". He said the immediate requirement of a test has been deferred, and strict enforcement has been paused for now.

Rao added that drivers have been given time until August 15 for the next review, with the government shifting its approach from enforcement to facilitation. Workshops will be organised to help drivers learn Marathi, and unions will support the effort. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also backed the move, suggesting NGOs could assist in training.

Following the talks, unions have called off their planned strike from May 4. "We want to continue serving people," Rao said, adding that protests will still be held at some locations.

While welcoming the relief, unions reiterated their opposition to punitive measures such as permit cancellations. Rao also highlighted practical challenges, noting that many drivers are not formally educated and may need structured training before such rules are enforced.

At the same time, he maintained that unions are not opposed to Marathi, but believe drivers should have basic, functional knowledge rather than face strict testing.

The Government Resolution (GR) mandates that drivers must be able to communicate in Marathi with passengers and had proposed testing from May 1, failing which permits could be cancelled. This had raised concerns among drivers dependent on daily earnings and loan repayments.

Earlier, Nirupam had urged the government to defer the deadline, arguing that learning a language takes time and should not come at the cost of livelihoods.

The issue has also sparked political reactions, with workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protesting against Nirupam's stance and receiving praise from party chief Raj Thackeray. Party leader Sandeep Deshpande warned the government against conceding to the demands of North Indian drivers.

A final decision on extending the deadline is expected after a fresh meeting with RTO officials. For now, enforcement has eased and the focus has shifted to training, though the Marathi mandate itself remains in place.