"<i>Hindi Hai Hum, Watan Hai Hindustan Hamara</i>": 26/11 Hero Amid Language Row

Praveen Kumar Teotia, part of 26/11 counter-terrorist operation, chose Pakistan's national poet Allama Iqbal's patriotic poem to drive home the point of oneness amid a raging language row in Maharashtra.

"The dream of a developed India will only come true when we will walk together with one language. And we say 'Hindi hain hum, watan hai Hindustan hamara (Indians we are, India is our land)'," he told NDTV, in an interview, underlining the theme of oneness.

Maharashtra has been in the spotlight for multiple incidents of targeted violence where the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS leaders went on a violent spree, singling out Hindi-speaking migrants and thrashing them brutally in public.

"No, I am not angry with anyone. My mind is calm. Your emotions come to your mind when you see a poor person getting beaten up.

And in that Mumbai, the Mumbai that we have considered our heritage, our economic capital, we shed our blood in that Mumbai. We served that Mumbai. And some people who do politics, only for their vote bank," said Mr Teotia.

The former elite commando said he was in Mumbai in 2008 and the MNS workers did the same at that time also.

"The North Indians, the people of UP and Bihar, the workers, the taxi drivers, they beat them up. And it went very badly. And even now, if you see, in February, the banks, their union had issued a circular in the name of MNS, that people like this are coming to the banks and threatening them," he said, adding he is privy to that information as several of his colleagues who are now retired are working in the banks in the city.

The former soldier urged politicians to choose the "politics of development" and not create divisions in society.

The controversy began when some traders in Mumbai were allegedly attacked by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi. The MNS had been demanding that traders and shopkeepers in the city speak Marathi, leading to tensions between the two groups. The police have been working to maintain law and order in the city and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The MNS has been advocating for the use of Marathi in public places and has been critical of those who do not speak the language. The party's chief, Raj Thackeray, has been vocal about the need for people to learn and speak Marathi, especially in Maharashtra.

Citing the example of defence, Mr Teotia said it doesn't matter which state you come from, the language will always be Hindi.

"Whether you are from Kashmir, or you are from Kanyakumari, or you are from Kutch, or you are from Kohima, it does not matter. Your language will always be Hindi. We keep India at the top," said the former soldier.