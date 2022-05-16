Cops Take Actor To Her Home, Seize Electronics In Sharad Pawar Post Case

The post in Marathi, shared by her on Friday, was purportedly written by someone else.

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested two days ago after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media platforms, was today brought to her home in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to collect electronic evidence by the police. The police were at her residence for an hour where they seized her phone and laptop.

Thane crime branch and Kalamboli police teams reached her residence "Avalon" this afternoon and seized electronic equipment for investigation.

Six cases have been filed against the 29-year-old actor in five districts of Maharashtra. She will remain in police custody till May 18.

It only mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP supremo is 81 years old.

The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

"The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke," a police official had said.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule today criticised Ms Ketki calling her post "very unfortunate" and a misuse of social media. "The law will take its course," she said about the complaint against her.

"I don't know her. This is the issue of culture. The issue is about culture when someone wishes death to your parents and someone you idolise in public life. I have been nurtured with middle-class Marathi values. Abusing anyone is not part of my culture. Speaking or wishing about one's father's death or any person's death fits in which culture? This is very unfortunate. The law will take its course," Ms Sule added.

On Saturday evening, black ink and eggs were thrown at Chitale outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai by workers of NCP's women wing. Earlier, the case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) at the Kalwa police station in Thane.