Maratha Quota Activist's 'Chalo Mumbai' March In City, Sparks Traffic Jam

A protest march led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange reached a rain-soaked Mumbai Friday morning, prompting police to issue a traffic advisory and deploy over 1,500 personnel at the city's famous Azad Maidan, which will be ground zero for the fiery leader's agitation.

A small army of thousands - wearing saffron caps and scarves, and waving saffron flags - marched alongside Jarange and into the ground at 9.45 am, where hundreds more waited.

After reaching Azad Maidan Jarange began a hunger strike he intends to continue till the ruling Mahayuti alliance accepts his demand. The BJP, which leads that alliance, has hit out at the activist, whom it has dubbed an 'agent' of the opposition NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Officials told news agency PTI of traffic jams near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station, unsettling and delaying commuters who rely on the suburban trains to reach their offices.

Officials also said platforms and concourses at the station - a kilometre from Azad Maidan - remained crowded as thousands of protesters slept on the premises after reaching Mumbai.

The Railway Protection Force has stepped up deployment at the station. A senior official told PTI 40 extra RPF personnel and 60 from the Maharashtra Security Force have been posted so far.

On Monday Mr Jarange - spearheading a campaign to include all Marathas in the Other Backward Class category, which gets quotas in education and government jobs - warned the Maharashtra government "it will be dangerous for the state, and country" if it denies that claim.

"We will not block traffic or create chaos in Mumbai. We are going peacefully to get justice. Reservation must come from the OBC quota, not from the 10 per cent quota of the Economically Backward Class," he said as he launched his march in Jalna district.

"But if the government remains adamant, it will be dangerous... those in power must not be stubborn. People's resentment against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is growing because of his rigid stance. If we are not given a reservation, the government will face consequences."

"I can overturn the government if the quota is not given. I will not listen to anyone..."

Mr Jarange has accused the state government having "provoked" the Maratha community by including 29 castes in the OBC category. He has also demanded the Chief Minister and his administration "listen to the cries of the poor Maratha community".

Meanwhile, the BJP has counter-accused him of making foul remarks against Mr Fadnavis' mother, a charge denied by the activist, and alleged he "hates" the Chief Minister and his family.

Manoj Jarange, however, denied the charge. "I did not use any abusive words (against the Chief Minister's mother). If anything (disparaging) was said, I take it back," he told reporters.

With input from agencies

