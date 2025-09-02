Maratha Reservation Protest Disrupts Cargo Movement Across Maharashtra

The ongoing Maratha protest has brought cargo movement across Maharashtra to a grinding halt, with all major connectivity routes to South Mumbai--including Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai routes, Panvel, and the Eastern Freeway--completely shut for heavy vehicles and ODC consignments, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said in a release on Monday.

According to the AIMTC, exporters, importers, and project cargo operators are facing massive losses as time-bound shipments are stranded en route to Mumbai Port.

One such critical example is heavy equipment machinery bound for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, scheduled to sail tomorrow morning. The machinery must reach the port this evening, but loaded vehicles have been denied access. If the shipment misses the sailing, it will invite heavy penalties, contract cancellations, and a severe blow to India's credibility in global markets.

"This is not a single case--hundreds of consignments are stranded. Export-import cargo worth thousands of crores, critical for infrastructure and development projects, is being delayed. Idle containers, demurrage, detention charges, and penalties are mounting, while drivers are left stranded without basic amenities. This situation is leading to financial disaster, mental stress, and harassment of operators," Bal Malkit Singh, former president and advisor, AIMTC, said.

He further warned, "If urgent corrective measures are not taken, the situation will result in global reputational damage to Maharashtra and India, as shipments are being missed and contracts cancelled. While we respect the right to protest, essential cargo and export-import consignments must not be brought to a standstill."

The All India Motor Transport Congress has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the State Transport authorities to grant immediate special permissions with police escort facilities for the movement of export-import cargo vehicles and to create a dedicated emergency corridor to ensure smooth operations during such disruptions, added the AIMTC release.

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been witnessing a large number of people from the Maratha community protesting to press their demands for 10 per cent OBC reservation in government jobs and colleges. The Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil in Mumbai entered its fourth day on Monday.

Mumbai has witnessed significant disruptions in relation to traffic movement, especially in the south Mumbai area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station, which is right in front of the entry to Azad Maidan.

Regardless, the Mumbai Police has permitted Patil to carry out his protest for one more day. The agitation has mounted pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold talks with stakeholders.

