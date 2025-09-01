'Mumbai At Standstill': Bombay High Court On Manoj Jarange, Maratha Quota Row

The Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange - supposed to be limited to Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where Jarange is on an 'indefinite fast' - has spun out of control, causing traffic jams and chaos, and bringing the city to a standstill, an irate Bombay High Court said Monday.

The court took a dim view of Jarange's undertaking to city police - that his army of protesters and he would abide by laws governing large public gatherings or protests - and called it 'lip service'.

In a special hearing this afternoon a bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad also expressed its fury after Jarange's protesters "surrounded" the court building.

"We can see how 'peaceful' this protest is... the High Court building has been surrounded and entry gates for judges and lawyers have been blocked. The entire city has been blocked."

A small army of Maratha quota 'protesters' have brought Mumbai to a 'standstill'.

Disturbances were also reported from Churchgate and Marine Drive.

"The situation is grim... Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill," the court said, underlining the non-peaceful nature of the agitation and the fact that pre-conditions attached to police permission for Jarange to hold a 'peaceful protest' at Azad Maidan had been violated.

The court also said that since Manoj Jarange and his supporters no longer have, prima facie, permission to continue this protest, it expects the state government to take necessary action.

Jarange's protest, the state told the court, was only given permission till August 29.

The government shall therefore ensure no more protesters enter the city, the court said, responding also to Jarange's claims about a 'fast till death'. "He is giving a clear threat... why is the state government not getting roads cleared? Why are protesters loitering everywhere?"

READ | "From Tomorrow, Will Stop...": Jarange's Maratha Quota Demand Threat

Nevertheless, the court offered Jarange a chance to rectify the situation.

"We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon," the court said.

Visuals through the day showed traffic jams on main roads, particularly around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, or CSMT, which is less than a kilometre from Azad Maidan. Reports said thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of 'protesters' had been bussed in for the agitation.

One widely shared video seemed to show men, in Jarange's colours, taking items from a shop without paying for them, while there were also allegations thugs claiming to be part of the protest misbehaved with women reporters. There were also reports of excessive littering.

Jarange is leading a campaign to include all Marathas in the Other Backward Class category, which gets quotas in education and government jobs, and prior to this round of protests, warned the state government "it will be dangerous (for them)" if it denies him that claim.

READ | "Won't Listen...": Maratha Quota Activist's Warning Before Mumbai Protest

"If the government remains adamant, it will be dangerous... People's resentment against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is growing because of his rigid stance. If we are not given a reservation, the government will face consequences," he said.

"I can overturn the government if the quota is not given. I will not listen to anyone..."

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.