Maratha Quota Row: Public Transport Buses Resume At CSMT After 4 Days Of Halt

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday resumed bus operations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), four days after it suspended the services due to the Maratha quota agitation, an official said.

The move provided relief to office-goers, who had been forced to walk to their workplaces in Nariman Point, Backbay, and Colaba amid the protests, as agitators had choked the major junction outside the CSMT over the last few days.

The BEST's bus operations from outside CSMT and other parts of South Mumbai were affected, as the agitation led by activist Manoj Jaranage brought in thousands of Marathas to the city.

"BEST has resumed bus services from the depot outside CSMT. Buses on routes 138 and 115 have been restored," an official from the transport undertaking told PTI, adding that operations in the area remain partially impacted.

He said since the police have closed the DN Road, Mahapalika Marg, and Hazarimal Somani Marg, buses are being diverted via Mahatma Phule Market, LT Marg, and Metro Junction towards Hutatma Chowk.

More than 24 bus routes remain diverted, suspended, or curtailed due to the ongoing agitation at Azad Maidan since Tuesday morning, he said.

According to sources, the traffic police have opened both lanes of DN Road between JJ Flyover and Hutatma Chowk for traffic since morning, though protesters and their vehicles continue to block a portion of the square outside CSMT.

