Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Train In Mumbai For Resisting Robbery: Cops

The accused has been arrested (Representational)

A woman was pushed out of a moving train by a man when she resisted a robbery attempt on an outstation train at the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night on the Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT Udyan Express and the accused has been arrested, an official said.

As the train was crossing Dadar, its second-last station, around 8.30 pm, a man entered the unreserved ladies' compartment, which had very few passengers. He allegedly molested the woman and snatched a blue bag which had cash, the official said.

As the woman resisted the robbery attempt, the accused pushed her out of the compartment and ran, the official said.

Details about the woman's condition are not available.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman approached them on Monday and lodged a complaint, the official said, adding that the accused was arrested before a formal FIR was lodged.

The police scanned CCTV footage and spoke to eyewitnesses before zeroing in on the accused, who was charged with outraging a woman's modesty, attempt to murder and causing hurt in an attempt to commit robbery, the official said.

This was the third such incident in the recent past when a woman has been assaulted on a train in Mumbai. The earlier incidents had occurred in local trains.