Argument Over Old Rs 10 Note Costs 35-Year-Old Mumbai Man His Life

According to police, the victim Mohammed Hanif Siddhiqui had handed the old banknote to a vendor while purchasing vegetables from him outside Dadar (West) railway station on Monday night.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 25, 2019 21:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Argument Over Old Rs 10 Note Costs 35-Year-Old Mumbai Man His Life

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

An argument over an old Rs 10 banknote cost a 35-year-old man his life in Dadar in Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim Mohammed Hanif Siddhiqui had handed the old banknote to a vendor while purchasing vegetables from him outside Dadar (West) railway station on Monday night.

An argument broke out between the two over the old currency, which soon turned into a scuffle during which the vendor allegedly stabbed Mr Siddiqui with a knife.

Mr Siddhiqui was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The vegetable seller, who fled from the crime scene, was later arrested.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MumbaiDadar Western railway stationMumbai vegetable seller

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40Amazon PrimeBrian Lara

................................ Advertisement ................................