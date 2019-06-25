Argument Over Old Rs 10 Note Costs 35-Year-Old Mumbai Man His Life

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said. (Representational)

An argument over an old Rs 10 banknote cost a 35-year-old man his life in Dadar in Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim Mohammed Hanif Siddhiqui had handed the old banknote to a vendor while purchasing vegetables from him outside Dadar (West) railway station on Monday night.

An argument broke out between the two over the old currency, which soon turned into a scuffle during which the vendor allegedly stabbed Mr Siddiqui with a knife.

Mr Siddhiqui was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The vegetable seller, who fled from the crime scene, was later arrested.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.