Maoists Offer "Temporary Suspension Of Armed Struggle", Call For Talks With Centre

The banned CPI Maoists, operating from shadows for decades, depleting the country of its life blood, are apparently suing for peace - cornered after sustained crackdown by security forces. A month-old press note that surfaced now, has offered a unilateral and temporary halt to its "armed struggle", saying they are ready for peace talks with the Central government.

The note, dated August 15, 2025, was issued by Maoist central spokesperson Abhay. It declares that they are ready to suspend violence for a month, during which peace talks can be initiated with a government appointed committee.

The note said the jailed Maoist leaders be allowed to take part in the talks and warned that police pressure and continued encounters during this period would undermine the dialogue process. An email ID has been shared asking the Centre to respond.

The note comes as security forces made massive headway over the last months in stamping out Maoism, in line with the promise of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This year saw some of the deadliest blows to Maoists in decades.

In February, security forces killed 31 Maoists in Bijapur's Indravati National Park. The big push in Abujhmad, one of the oldest strongholds of Maoists, came in May. Security forces neutralized 28 Maoists -- including top leader Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju -crippling the insurgency's leadership.

On Monday, in a fierce encounter in Jharkhand, the elite CRPF CoBRA commandos killed Central Committee member Sahdev Soren, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, CRPF and Maharashtra Police Commandos have neutralized several long-standing PLGA guerrillas, breaking one of the Maoists' oldest formations.