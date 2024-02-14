Maoists Kill Man Engaged In Jal Jeevan Mission Work In Chhattisgarh: Cops

Police sent the body for autopsy and launched a search in the area (Representational)

Maoists killed a 30-year-old man engaged in work under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at a weekly market at Orchha village, said an official.

As per the preliminary information, a group of armed Maoists killed Mohammad Iqbal, a native of Jamul village in Durg district, in the market before fleeing from the spot.

His throat was found to have been slit, the official said.

Iqbal, a plumber by profession, was engaged in tap-water connection work under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district for the last three months, he added.

Police sent the body for autopsy and launched a search in the area for the assailants, the official said.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained as no Maoist pamphlets or posters were recovered from the spot, he said.

