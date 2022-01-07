Maoists Kill Couple In Ranks With Marriage Plan In Chhattisgarh: Cops

Police said they are gathering information on the third person who was killed. (Representational)

A Maoist couple planning to get married and another person were killed by Maoists in separate attacks in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said today.

As per preliminary information, Maoists allegedly killed two of their own cadres, a couple who had eloped from a camp, in a remote forest under Gangaloor police station limits on Thursday, while another person was also killed in the same area, an official said.

"The police have received information through multiple sources about these killings in the Gangaloor area and further details are being gathered," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Preliminary reports suggest Maoists' militia platoon commander Kamlu Punem and militia member Mangi had eloped from a Maoist camp recently to get married. However, their colleagues traced the couple and brutally killed them after holding a 'jan adalat '(Kangaroo court) in Indinaar village," the officer said.

Punem was wanted in connection with 11 Maoist-related incidents, while Mangi, with whom he was in a relationship, was named in three such offences, he said, adding the duo was associated with Maoists' Gangaloor Area Committee.

Details about the third person killed are still being gathered, he added.

