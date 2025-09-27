Maoist Couple With Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Chhattisgarh

In a dramatic breakthrough, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested a Maoist couple carrying a combined reward of Rs 13 lakh from the capital city of Chhattisgarh. Their arrest has sent shockwaves through Raipur, exposing how dreaded Maoist operatives were living quietly among ordinary citizens, posing as construction workers and renting homes while continuing to serve their underground network.

The accused, identified as Jaggu Kursam alias Ravi alias Ramesh (28) and his wife Kamala Kursam (27), were picked up from Changorabhatta on September 23. The two had been on the run, shifting houses frequently across Raipur, Bhilai, and Durg, all while camouflaging themselves as daily wage laborers. Police confirmed that Jaggu carried an Rs 8 lakh bounty, while Kamala carried a Rs 5 lakh reward.

During the raid, sleuths uncovered shocking evidence of their covert operations. From their rented accommodation, police seized a 10-gram gold biscuit, Rs 1.14 lakh in cash, two Android smartphones, and other incriminating materials. Their call records are now under forensic scrutiny, and investigators believe the duo was actively arranging medicines, supplies, and logistics for senior Naxal commanders.

Neighbours described the couple as reclusive. "They never interacted with anyone, not even to buy groceries. They left for work early and returned late in the evening. We never saw visitors at their house," a resident said. The secrecy has only deepened suspicions about their city-wide movements and potential local facilitators.

Jaggu Kursam's Maoist journey began at the tender age of 11. For nearly two decades, he fought security forces in the jungles of Bijapur, later rising to become a Divisional Committee Member (DVC). His wife Kamala joined the Naxal ranks as a teenager in 2014, eventually becoming an Area Committee Member (ACM). The two met in the forests, fell in love, married, and continued to serve the outlawed movement until their cover was blown in Raipur.

This isn't the first time high-profile Maoists have been caught in the capital. In 2005, Central Politburo member Narayan Sanyal was arrested here, followed by the capture of top women cadres in 2008. The latest arrests underline how Raipur continues to serve as a "safe urban shelter" for Maoist operatives trying to stay under the radar.

Police sources revealed the couple had been under surveillance after a tip-off linked them to senior Maoist leaders. They are now in remand custody, and investigators say more arrests could follow as the urban support network of Maoists in Raipur comes under the scanner.