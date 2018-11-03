'Maoist' Banner Threatening To Kill 2 Legislators Found In Odisha

Legislators in the Odisha districts have been provided security after the Maoist threat, police said

A banner allegedly written by Maoists threatening to kill two legislators and several police informers in two districts of Odisha has been found, the police said today. The handwritten banner did not mention the names of the two MLAs, but said they are from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, the police said.

The unnamed police informers on the hit list also belong to these two districts. "We are checking the authenticity of the banner," Ganjam senior police officer Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

The text on the banner was written in white paint on a red cloth in Odia and was found at Ganjam district. Locals informed the police when they saw it in morning.

The senior police officer said security personnel have been rushed to the place where the handwritten banner was found. Since it did not mention any specific Maoist unit or division, the police said it could be fake.

"It might be the work of some anti-social elements," said another senior police officer.

Two leaders of the Telugu Desam Party were killed in Araku in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by Maoists on September 23. "We have already provided security to some of the MLAs in the district after the incident in Andhra Pradesh," the officer said.