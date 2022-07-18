Many Shortcomings Found During Spot Check On Airlines: Aviation Watchdog

Inadequate equipment and improper repairs are among the multiple shortcomings that led to increasing instances of mechanical issues in flights, aviation regulator DGCA has said after a series of unscheduled landings and minor incidents in many airlines. Airlines are also frequently authorising less qualified engineering staff to clear aircraft for operations, the DGCA said.

The aviation regulator has said all airlines will now have to place senior certifying staff "at all base and transit stations" and ensure that the aircraft are properly equipped.

Over the last one week, at least five instances were reported in which planes had to be diverted or made unscheduled landings because of technical glitches.

These included an instance yesterday when an Indigo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad had to make a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it has conducted several spot checks following concern over these incidents.

The spot checks have identified that that airlines are improperly identifying the cause of an engineering defect, the DGCA said.

The airlines are also increasingly allowing aircraft to operate on an MEL or Minimum Equipment List - which means the bare minimum working equipment on board.