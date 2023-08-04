'Many Flaws' In New NOIDA Office, Chief Wants IIT Delhi To Check Building

NOIDA CEO Lokesh M inspected the building on August 2

NOIDA officials will ask IIT Delhi to examine the structural stability of its under-construction office complex after several flaws were found by the new CEO, a statement said.

The staff will move to the new office after the IIT sends its report, the Authority said.

NOIDA's new building is located in Sector 96 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The long-delayed project began in May 2016 with an approved budget of Rs 367 crore and was initially expected to be completed by January 2019.

Considering the delay, the deadline for work completion was extended till January 2024 even as Rs 131.76 crore has been spent on it till April this year.

NOIDA CEO Lokesh M, who took over from Ritu Maheshwari last month, inspected the building on August 2.

"The CEO found many flaws in the structural development of the building, such as its finishing, the position of the pillars, and the design. The structural stability is not correct and all of these require a lot of improvement and complete change at some places," the authority said in a statement.

"Immediately, the CEO instructed the officials to write a letter to IIT Delhi and send the structural stability report after visiting this building as per the changes mentioned," the statement read.

NOIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, currently operates from its office in Sector 6 in a congested commercial neighbourhood of the city but has easy last-mile connectivity for the public.

"The new administrative building in Sector 96 is envisioned to bring all departments and block-level offices of the Noida Authority in the same area thereby providing the public with relief," according to an official.

Contractor Pratibha Industries was tasked with the new building job on January 5, 2016, but due to unsatisfactory work and an extremely long delay of 451 days, it was black listed after which a fresh tender was floated for the project and ST Constructions was given the job, the official added.