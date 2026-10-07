Many Trapped As 5-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi Month After Hostel Tragedy

Several people are feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident comes a month after a hostel tragedy in Satya Niketan that resulted in the death of seven and injuries to several others.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire engines to the spot.

"Search and rescue operation is ongoing," an official said.

