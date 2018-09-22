Quitting BJP, Says Jaswant Singh's Son Manvendra Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

Manvendra Singh announced that he was leaving the BJP on Saturday at a rally in Barmer.

Manvendra Singh, son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, has announced that he will quit the party. Speaking at his Swabhiman rally in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday, Manvendra Singh said "joining the BJP was his "mistake".

"Kamal ki phool hamari bhool thi (choosing the Lotus flower was my mistake), said the rebel BJP lawmaker, who has been campaigning vigorously in his constituency ever since he announced a rally for "fight for self respect" of voters.

"There have been many rallies on Gaurav (pride) and Sankalp (determination) but today's rally is the biggest - it is the Swabhiman (self-respect) rally, said Manvendra Singh, adding that "swabhiman is our right and we are committed to it."

Manvendra Singh's ties with the BJP have been strained ever since his father was denied a ticket in the last Lok Sabha elections and going back to the issue today he said, he is "running out of patience" and now it's "time for him to speak out."

The miffed sitting lawmaker from Sheo alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him in 2014, after his father Jaswant Singh, was denied a ticket. PM Modi told him "we have old relations and whatever has happened about the Barmer ticket is very sad" claimed Manvendra Singh.

"The Prime Minister said somebody in Jaipur and two people from Delhi are behind this conspiracy," alleged Manvendra Singh. Targeting the BJP central leadership, he said he had talked about all issues but no one has listened to him. "The wounds are deepening and there is nobody to listen," he said.

Claiming that the issue is "beyond Barmer," he urged his supporters to "keep this spark alive... keep it going... spread it in Rajasthan," said Manvendra Singh. Openly challenging Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje he added "a storm is brewing here and it's headed eastwards...it's a storm that will reach Jaipur."

After announcing his decision to quit BJP, Manvendra Singh, however has not clarified if he will join the Congress. "I will go by what people here say," he said.