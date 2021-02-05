Man's Body Found Burnt Inside Car Near Highway In UP: Police

The body was found in the vehicle when the SUV was spotted by the roadside. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was found burnt to death inside an SUV parked near the Aligarh-Narora state highway in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that it is a suspected case of murder.

The body was found in the vehicle on Thursday when the SUV was spotted by the roadside and bystanders peeped into it and informed the police.

From his mobile phone, the victim was identified as Aligarh resident Mahinder Singh who ran a hospital at Atrauli town, 30 km from Aligarh.

The police said the man had left home for his hospital on Wednesday night and that was the last time his family had seen him.

After being informed about the body, the police rushed to the spot with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene and sent the body for the post-mortem, Atrauli Circle Officer Sudesh Gupta said.

He said the victim died of severe head injuries and the accused tried to set the body and the vehicle on fire allegedly to destroy evidence.

Their plans, however, did not succeed as the SUV did not catch fire, the official said.

A case was filed at Atrauli police station on the complaint of a member of the victim's family who has suspected four persons behind the killing. The police have started the probe and are looking for the accused, said the circle officer.