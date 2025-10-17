"Fake, Patched-Up": Manoj Bajpayee On Viral Video Linking Him To RJD

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday said that he has "no association" with any political party, hours after a now-deleted "fake" video on X linked him to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for Prime Video," he posted on X.

"I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content," the actor from Bihar said.

I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge… https://t.co/teeCJLhgvI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025

His post came after a parody account named after RJD's Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of the National Award-winning actor endorsing the party ahead of next month's Bihar Assembly polls.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the RJD, calling it a "clip chor".

"First Kay Kay Menon now Manoj Bajpayee slams RJD for video chori/clip chori They talk about vote chori but actually they are real chara chor, land chor, paisa chor and now clip chor," he said.

Actor Kay Kay Menon had in August distanced himself from a 'vote chori' campaign video shared on the official social media handles of the Congress, saying a clip from his spy drama series "Special Ops" promotions was edited and used without his permission.

Several Bollywood actors and singers have recently gone to the court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

This week, the Delhi High Court protected the personality and publicity rights of actor Hrithik Roshan and directed the removal of certain objectionable posts against him on social media.

The court was hearing a plea by Roshan seeking to protect his personality rights and restrain online platforms from illegally using his name, images and AI-generated inappropriate content.

The high court had earlier protected the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Karan Johar and Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.