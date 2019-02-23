Manohar Parrikar Not On Life Support, Says Goa Minister Amid Rumors

Goa minister said Manohar Parikar's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected". (File)

A senior Goa minister on Saturday denied reports that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on life support and his condition has deteriorated.

Mr Parrikar, 63, suffering from a pancreatic condition, has been in and out of hospitals in the past one year and confined to his house.

A section of local media, had on Saturday, reported that he was on life-support system.

State town planning minister Vijai Sardesai told reporters after meeting him in the afternoon that the chief minister's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected".

"News is doing rounds that he is on life support. He is not on life support," Mr Sardesai said.

"I discussed politics and (election) code of conduct with him," he said.

Mr Sardesai also said he visited the chief minister regarding the proposed construction of a cemetery in Margao, and not to inquire about his health.

"He has cleared the file (about the cemetery). The financial (sanction) order will be issued Monday," he said.