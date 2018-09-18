As Allies Junk Goa Plan, BJP Scouts For New Formula: 10 Points

BJP president Amit Shah has stepped in to handle a potential crisis for the Goa government (PTI)

Panaji: BJP president Amit Shah has stepped in to handle a potential crisis for the party's government in Goa, where the Congress has staked claim to power at a time Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in hospital. Amit Shah dialed ally Goa Forward's Vijay Sardesai, a minister in the BJP-led government, after allies rejected a plan to have minister Sudhin Dhavalikar take charge as deputy Chief Minister in the absence of Mr Parrikar, who was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Saturday.