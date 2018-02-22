Manohar Parrikar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Michael Lobo confirmed this development.
Mr Parrikar was being treated in Mumbai for pancreatitis since February 15.
The annual Budget is scheduled to be tabled in the Goa Legislative Assembly today. However, it is still not clear whether Mr Parrikar would table it or not, Mr Lobo said.
"Parrikar has arrived in Goa. It is a good piece of news that he has been discharged. But it is not still clear whether he would be tabling the budget ," Mr Lobo told reporters outside the Assembly.
After landing in Goa, Mr Parrikar went to his residence in Panaji.