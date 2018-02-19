Manohar Parrikar Stable, Responding To Treatment, Says Goa Minister The Prime Minister's Office is also monitoring medical treatment being given to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Deputy Speaker in Goa assembly Michael Lobo said

Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after an initial check-up in Goa Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to Lilavati Hospital with a pancreatic ailment, is responding to treatment and his condition is stable, BJP parliamentarian from South Goa Narendra Sawaikar said on Monday.



Mr Parrikar is being treated in Mumbai for pancreatitis since February 15.



"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai and is equally responding to the treatment. He is being treated by best of the experts and as per the information his condition is stable," Mr Sawaikar said in a statement.



He denied reports that Mr Parrikar would be shifted to the US for further treatment.



The Prime Minister's Office is also monitoring medical treatment being given to Mr Parrikar, Deputy Speaker in Goa assembly Michael Lobo said.



"The PMO is monitoring the treatment. He is being given the best of the medical treatment and he is recovering," Mr Lobo said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mr Parrikar at the hospital yesterday during his Mumbai visit.



Mr Parrikar was admitted to the Mumbai hospital after an initial check-up in Goa after he complained of stomach pain.





