Manohar Lal Khattar Gives Nod For 3 New Medical Colleges In Haryana

Mr Khattar also approved opening of a new primary health centre and a sub-health centre. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to set up three new medical colleges in the state, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

In a major push to the health infrastructure of Haryana, Mr Khattar has also approved the opening of a new primary health centre and a sub-health centre and the upgrading of a sub-divisional civil hospital, a community health centre, a primary health centre and a sub-health centre, he said.

The chief minister also accorded approval to start a DM Cardiology course at the Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, he added.

The new medical colleges will come up in Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunangar districts, the official said.

In Sirsa, the institution will be set up on the land of the Haryana Agricultural University. In Kaithal, it will be established in Sarpankheri village and in Yamunanagar, the college will come up on panchayat land, the spokesperson added.

He said the DM Cardiology course at the PGIMS, Rohtak, would be run under the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The institute already has all the requisite infrastructure, equipment and full-time faculty to start a separate course in DM Cardiology as per the requirement of the MCI, the official said.

It was decided to upgrade the Sub Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhari (Yamunanagar), to a 100-bedded facility. The Community Health Centre, Hodal, in Palwal district would be upgraded to a 50-bedded civil hospital, he said.

The spokesman said the primary health centre in Sambhli village of Karnal district will be upgraded to a community health centre, and the sub-health centre in Urlana Kalan village of Panipat district will be upgraded to a primary health centre.

He said the chief minister has also accorded approval to open a new sub-health centre in Bataur village of Panchkula district and a primary health centre in Khambi village of Palwal.