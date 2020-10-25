'This Year, Buy Local Products While Celebrating Festivals': Urges PM Modi

In Mann ki Baat address today, PM Modi urged people to be vocal for local in their festival shopping.

Greeting the country on Dussehra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people to remain "vocal for local" while shopping for festivals during his monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, today. He also urged people to practice the virtue of patience to overcome the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stay safe during celebrations.

During the 70th edition of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi asked people to prioritise buying more locally made products for festivals as a way to revive the country's economy.

"When we talk about festivals and preparing for them, the first thing that comes to mind is about going to the market. This time when you go shopping, remember your resolve of vocal for local. When purchasing goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products," he said.

He also gave examples of Yoga, mallakhamb and Khadi as Indian practices and products that are now celebrated globally.

"This time on Gandhi Jayanti, people bought good worth more than Rs 1 crore from the Khadi store in Delhi's Connaught Place. Similarly, Khadi masks are also becoming very popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only is the popularity of Khadi growing, it is also being made in many places in the world. One such place is in Mexico, Oaxaca. There are many villages in this area where local villagers work for weaving Khadi (the brand)," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged people to take pride in their heritage.

"As India becomes more vocal for local, the world is also becoming a fan of our local products... When we are proud of our things, the world's curiosity about us also increases. Like our spirituality, yoga has attracted the whole world," he said.

The Prime Minister's first vocal for local push was made during the monthly radio address in May.

The call to buy "made in India" products forms the base of the government's vision for a "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)" to help the economy recover from the crippling coronavirus lockdown.

The renewed emphasis on buying local goods comes within days of the government ordering 4,000 army shops in the country to stop buying imported goods.