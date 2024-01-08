'Vocal For Local': Australian Envoy Gets Beard Trimmed At Local Shop In Delhi

He also shared pictures of himself getting a beard trim at the local shop (X/AusHCIndia)

Showcasing support for India's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM on Monday got a beard trimmed at Max Hairdresser near his office in Delhi's Tajdar Babar Market.

He also shared pictures of himself getting a beard trim at the local shop. In a post shared on X, Philip Green stated, "Got a quick beard trim this morning at Max Hairdresser near the office. Great service! Go Local! #VocalForLocal #AusomeIndia #GoDesi."

Got a quick beard trim this morning at Max Hairdresser near the office. Great service! Go Local! #VocalForLocal#AusomeIndia 🧔‍♂️ #GoDesipic.twitter.com/MDzLJOFVPc — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) January 8, 2024

Earlier in October, PM Modi urged everyone to be vocal for local. He stressed that the purchase of local goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors should be our priority during the festivals.

While addressing the 106th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that this 'spirit of vocal for local' is just beginning and that it should not be limited to festive shopping. He said that everything is available in our country for our every need.

Earlier in December, Philip Green OAM said that the two-way trade between India and Australia has grown by more than 50 percent over the past five years, adding that India is the most consequential relationship.

Emphasising India's paramount significance in their bilateral relations, he expressed his commitment to proactive engagement during his tenure and said that, as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India, he is "here to get things done."

In his keynote address at the Asia Society Policy Institute, here in the national capital, he said, "For me, assuming this role as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India is the pinnacle of his career. India is the most consequential relationship, at the most critical moment, I have ever worked on. It is a privilege for me to be here today."

Affirming his dedication to advancing the partnership between the countries and echoing the directive he received from the Prime Minister to propel the relationship to new heights, he said, "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)