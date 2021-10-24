PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

PM Modi's 82nd radio broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' took place live at 11 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the 82nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am.

Aired on the last Sunday of every month, the programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as on AIR News and mobile app.

An English version of the broadcast can be heard on FM Rainbow and the Rajdhani Channel of Akashvani AIR at 8 pm today, while a Sanskrit version can be accessed on FM Gold and Akashvani AIR's Indraprashta Channel immediately after the 11 am broadcast today.

The Prime Minister's live broadcast comes soon after India administered a landmark 100 crore vaccine doses to the population, after which PM Modi said it was "not just a number" but the symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India".

In his live broadcast today, he also spoke to a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand, which has achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination, and asked her about the frontline worker experience in aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible, even when it means traveling to remote areas with difficult terrain.

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: