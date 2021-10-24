PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the 82nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am.
Aired on the last Sunday of every month, the programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as on AIR News and mobile app.
An English version of the broadcast can be heard on FM Rainbow and the Rajdhani Channel of Akashvani AIR at 8 pm today, while a Sanskrit version can be accessed on FM Gold and Akashvani AIR's Indraprashta Channel immediately after the 11 am broadcast today.
The Prime Minister's live broadcast comes soon after India administered a landmark 100 crore vaccine doses to the population, after which PM Modi said it was "not just a number" but the symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India".
In his live broadcast today, he also spoke to a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand, which has achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination, and asked her about the frontline worker experience in aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible, even when it means traveling to remote areas with difficult terrain.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
Today I am expressing my gratitude not only to you, but to every Indian who has given such height and success to the 'Vaccine-Free For Everyone' campaign.
The 100 crore vaccines number is huge, but there are many inspiring stories behind this number. I was sure that we would succeed in this aim because I had faith in the people of this country and our frontline healthcare workers. Despite all challenges, the frontline workers have done their best to vaccinate the people of this country.
My respect to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. On 31 October, we celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas. Let us all associate ourselves with activities which help in national unity. Sardar Patel said that we need to be united in order to flourish and this message must resonate with the people in the country.
Song and various arts play a big role in developing the inner soul of the human mind, as well as in making the path of our inner journey, and, one of the great strengths of art is that time cannot bind it. Amrit Mahotsav must also fill the colors of our art, culture, songs, music.
We will have a patriotic song writing competition, a rangoli competition and, to replenish the lost art of Lori in this country during Amrit Mahotsav, there will also be a national-level competition on the same. All these competitions will start on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, on 31 October. Information for them will be on the ministry website and on social media.
Today, we celebrate UN Day. India has been associated with the UN since its inception. Even before Independence, we were a signatory on UN charter as early as 1945. A unique aspect related to the United Nations is that the women power of India has played a big role in increasing the influence and power of the United Nations.
India is working closely with WHO i.e. World Health Organization to popularize Yoga and AYUSH. In March 2021, WHO announced that a Global Center for Traditional Medicine would be set up in India.