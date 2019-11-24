Highlights: PM Modi Addresses Nation In 59th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat

"Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' . The Prime Minister had asked people to share their ideas for the programme. "Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.



Here are the highlights of 59th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat

- Countrymen, welcome to Mann Ki Baat. Every 4th Sunday of November is celebrated as NCC Day: PM Narendra Modi.

- Our youth remembers the friendship day without fail. There are some who also remember NCC Day in similar way. I conratulae all the crrent cadets and former cadets on NCC Day: PM Modi

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.