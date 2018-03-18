Manmohan Singh Says PM Modi Resorting To 'Jumla' Over Farmers' Income Manmohan Singh said the BJP-led government had created problems for small and medium industry and also the informal sector, while addressing the All India Congress Committee or AICC's 84th plenary session.

Share EMAIL PRINT Manmohan Singh said the BJP-led government had created problems for small and medium industry. New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to 'jumla' by promising to double farmers' income and accused the government of messing up the economy.



Mr Singh said the BJP-led government had created problems for small and medium industry and also the informal sector, while addressing the All India Congress Committee or AICC's 84th plenary session.



"The BJP government has messed up the economy. When Modiji was campaigning (in 2014), he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled," Mr Singh said.



The Congress leader slammed demonetisation and the way the Goods and Services Tax was implemented and said the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to create two crore jobs every year.



"We have not seen even two lakh jobs. Instead, the ill-thought and ill-considered move with regard to demonetisation and hastily put forward legislation of GST has destroyed many jobs," he said.



"Modiji himself said we will double farmers income in six years. Now if you have to double farmers' incomes in six years, you need a growth rate of 12 per cent at the minimum. And that is unthinkable. Therefore it is one of those statements which is a 'jumla'," Mr Singh added.



The three-day plenary will end today with be addressed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.



