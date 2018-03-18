Manmohan Singh Says PM Modi Resorting To 'Jumla' Over Farmers' Income

Mr Singh said the BJP-led government had created problems for small and medium industry and also the informal sector, while addressing the All India Congress Committee or AICC's 84th plenary session.
"The BJP government has messed up the economy. When Modiji was campaigning (in 2014), he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled," Mr Singh said.
The Congress leader slammed demonetisation and the way the Goods and Services Tax was implemented and said the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to create two crore jobs every year.
"We have not seen even two lakh jobs. Instead, the ill-thought and ill-considered move with regard to demonetisation and hastily put forward legislation of GST has destroyed many jobs," he said.
The three-day plenary will end today with be addressed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.