"When Prime Minister Speaks, People Listen": Barack Obama On Manmohan Singh At G20

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister whose lasting legacy would be seen by many as the economic liberalisation of 1991, will perhaps be remembered as much for his perseverance in bringing about the nuclear deal with the US.

The deal came through in 2008 -- with Manmohan Singh steering it through 39 months amid initial disapproval from some in the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, and later the strong Opposition from the Left Front, which pulled support from the government.

Two years later, speaking on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Toronto (Canada), then US President Barrack Obama praised Dr. Singh. "I can tell you that here at G20, when the Prime Minister speaks, people listen," President Obama had said.

The deal he stood by ended the era of sanctions placed on India after the Pokhran 2 nuclear tests of 1998 with partial sanctions by IAEA that covered only the civil nuclear facilities. It also steered the country away from the Nehruvian policy of non-alignment, placed it front and centre of the international community and secured it a place at the nuclear club high table.

The situation also brought out an unexpected political savvy that many did not expect from the former Prime Minister. When the government, and the deal, were under threat, he secured the outside support of Mulayam Singh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to save both.

Manmohan Singh died in Delhi this evening. He was 92.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," read his post on X.