"Modiji Thinks Raids, Arvind Kejriwal Schools": Manish Sisodia To NDTV

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that he was being targeted by the CBI because the BJP-ruled central government is alarmed by the growing popularity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the education and healthcare sector, which is being discussed globally.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Manish Sisodia, who has been named an accused in a First Information Report filed by the CBI on liquor policy violations, denied any wrongdoing and said nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at his home, and nothing will be found because there was no scam.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misusing" the central investigating agencies against political rivals, and said the government wants to scare his party because they see Arvind Kejriwal as the main challenger to him in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"He thinks about launching raids against his political rivals via CBI and ED all the time, while Arvind Kejriwal thinks about healthcare, education and employment," Mr Sisodia told NDTV.