Manish Sisodia To Spend The Night At CBI Headquarters, Court Date Tomorrow

Manish Sisodia will be presented in a CBI court tomorrow.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has been arrested by the CBI and will be presented in court tomorrow. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was today arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of a new liquor policy in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia will spend the night at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi. He will undergo a medical checkup tomorrow morning before being presented in a CBI court.

Mr Sisodia and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. The CBI contends that liquor companies were involved in framing of the 2021 policy, for which kickbacks to the tune of ₹ 100 crore were paid by a liquor lobby it dubbed the "South Group".

After his arrest today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart met Mr Sisodia's family. Slamming the arrest, Mr Kejriwal warned that "people will respond"

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the Mr Sisodia's arrest. Everyone is watching. People understand everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirit further. Our struggle will get stronger," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, Mr Sisodia was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours.