Live Updates: Manish Sisodia Approaches Supreme Court Over Arrest In Liquor Policy Case

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approached Supreme Court for bail in the liquor policy case. The court initially observed that the arrested AAP leader has remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to approach the Delhi High Court for bail and seek the quashing of the FIR.

However, Abhishek Singhvi - Mr Sisodia's lawyer cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the Vinod Dua case as the reason why they approached the Supreme Court. After this, Chief Justice Chandrachud said they will hear the matter this evening itself.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Here are the updates on Manish Sisodia case in Supreme Court:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 28, 2023 16:20 (IST) "Liquor Policy Was Made To Exploit Money For Elections": Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir today described the Delhi Excise Policy Scam as an "open-and-shut case" and alleged that the policy was made to exploit money to "fight elections with Khalistani help".



The BJP MP said that the AAP leaders should get "what they deserve".

"It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the 1st time in India that an Education Min will go to Tihar jail that too in liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so they can fight elections with Khalistani's help," he said while speaking to ANI. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir today described the Delhi Excise Policy Scam as an "open-and-shut case" and alleged that the policy was made to exploit money to "fight elections with Khalistani help"."It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the 1st time in India that an Education Min will go to Tihar jail that too in liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so they can fight elections with Khalistani's help," he said while speaking to ANI.

Feb 28, 2023 16:10 (IST) "Why no case against Ex Lt Governor": AAP Leader on Manish Sisodia arrest

Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh today questioned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia following an eight-hour questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Mr Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the alleged scam.



Speaking to NDTV, Mr Singh asked why has there been no FIR against former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who had approved the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.



"CBI had no answer to the questions asked by our lawyers yesterday. Nothing was found even after raiding Manish Sisodia's office. The excise policy first went to the Lieutenant Governor who was appointed by the BJP," Mr Singh said.

Feb 28, 2023 16:08 (IST) Manish Sisodia approaches Supreme Court over his arrest



Manish Sisodia Challenges Arrest, CBI's Probe In Supreme Court https://t.co/u9AySDCqAI



NDTV's Sunil Prabhu reports pic.twitter.com/BjiIs7en5x - NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2023

Feb 28, 2023 16:07 (IST) Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Explains Why Manish Sisodia Was Arrested After 8-Hour Questioning

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Minister, was on Sunday arrested by the CBI after being questioned for over eight hours in the Delhi liquor policy case. He is the second Delhi minister to be arrested. Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Minister, was on Sunday arrested by the CBI after being questioned for over eight hours in the Delhi liquor policy case. He is the second Delhi minister to be arrested.

Feb 28, 2023 16:06 (IST) Manish Sisodia Challenges Arrest, CBI's Probe In Supreme Court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today challenged his arrest by the CBI in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, after hearing Mr Sisodia's lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, asked why they did not go to the high court instead before coming to the Supreme Court directly.



Mr Singhvi cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the Vinod Dua case as the reason why Mr Sisodia has approached the Supreme Court. After this, Chief Justice Chandrachud said they will hear the matter at 3:50 pm. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today challenged his arrest by the CBI in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, after hearing Mr Sisodia's lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, asked why they did not go to the high court instead before coming to the Supreme Court directly.

Feb 28, 2023 16:05 (IST) Supreme Court agrees to hear bail plea of Sisodia during the day

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday itself the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody, in connection with the excise policy case.



The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha assembled, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Mr Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.