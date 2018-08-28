Manish Sisodia Finally Gets Centre's Nod To Speak At Conference In Moscow

Mr Sisodia said that PM Modi does not want the Delhi government's work to reach international platform.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that he has been finally granted permission by the Centre to visit Moscow where he is supposed to speak at the World Education Conference.

Mr Sisodia had in the morning said that he has been denied permission by the Centre to speak at the conference about the reforms brought by the AAP government in the education sector in the national capital.

"Finally, GoI gave permission which was pending since 10 days, for World Edu. Conf. It would be my privilege to represent India's knowledge legacy in front of world's edu. ministers & help them know- how it can help in making the world a better place to live (sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Delhi education minister had tweeted, "I was invited to speak about Delhi Education reforms at World Education Conference, Moscow. I was supposed to leave tonight but it's unfortunate that Govt of India has not given permission. It's pending 'under process' for last 10 days (sic)".

Advertisement

He had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the Delhi government's work to reach an international platform.

"Delhi's education reforms hv been getting international press coverage in past few months. It's unfortunate that PM Modi doesn't want this to reach int. platforms. Sir! Delhi is also part of India! If our schools get international recognition, it's a matter of pride for India (sic)," he said in another tweet.