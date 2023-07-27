Manipur's Biren Singh Government To Call Assembly Session Within Weeks

Manipur's N Biren Singh government, responding to the demands of opposition parties and various civil society organisations, has decided to convene a session of the state assembly at the end of this this month or in early August.

Addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said the business of the proposed Assembly session is yet to be decided.

The state government has also refuted reports of a section of the media that it did not take care of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4.

Mr Singh said after Mr Valte's medical treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for few days, the state government arranged air ambulance to shift him to Delhi's Apollo Hospital for better care.

Mr Singh, who is also the spokesman of the Manipur government, said Mr Valte, who belongs to the Kuki-Zomi tribal community, is stable and has now been discharged from hospital.

While talking to the media, the minister denied that the mob gave him electric shocks as reported by a section of the media.

A former Tribal Affairs minister, the three-time tribal MLA is bedridden now. He can barely speak, and needs help to do the most basic tasks including bathing, eating, and going to the washroom.

Mr Valte was attacked on May 4 -- a day after the ethnic violence broke out in the state, while he was on his way home after participating in a meeting called by the Chief Minister.

The MLA's personal car was stopped by the mob and the 56-year-old tribal leader was brutally assaulted.

The three-month-long violence has set off a furore in parliament too, with opposition parties pushing a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Teh Speaker has accepted, and a date will be set for the debate.

Sources said the investigation into the horror video from Manipur -- which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob -- will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sources said the government also wants to run the trial outside the northeastern state, which has been witnessing violence for the last three months. An affidavit will be filed on this.