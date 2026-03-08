Manipur To Give Rs 10,000 Each To 3.5 Lakh Women Affected By 2023 Violence

The Manipur government will make a budgetary provision of Rs 350 crore to support around 3.5 lakh women, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Sunday.

At a programme to mark International Women's Day held by the Social Welfare Department in Imphal, Khemchand Singh said the funds granted by the Centre would be included in the upcoming state budget.

He said the initiative is aimed at supporting nearly 3.5 lakh women across Manipur, particularly in the backdrop of the hardships faced during the ethnic conflict in the state.

Women in Manipur have endured immense challenges since the outbreak of violence, and many families have faced severe financial strain, he said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said women have played an indispensable role in shaping the social, political and economic fabric of the state. He noted that the women honoured during the programme represent only a fraction of the many across Manipur whose courage, wisdom and perseverance have guided society through difficult times.

Goel said the government is committed to promoting gender equality and advancing women's empowerment through progressive policies, targeted programmes and enabling legislative measures.

He said the shift from women's development to women-led development and stressed the need for a collective effort from government institutions, civil society and communities to ensure equal opportunities for women.

He also referred to several initiatives undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, including support services for women in distress under the Mission Shakti framework, the women helpline and measures aimed at improving sex ratio under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

During the programme, Olympian weightlifter Ngangom Kunjarani Devi and noted folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam were felicitated for their contributions and achievements.

The event was attended by officials of the Social Welfare Department, representatives of women's organisations and members of the public.