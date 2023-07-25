Internet Partially Back In Manipur, Broadband Allowed, No Social Media

Internet was snapped in Manipur over two months ago due to the ethnic violence

The Manipur government has partially restored internet in the ethnic violence-hit state. Only those who have a static IP connection can access the internet in a limited way, the government said in an order today, over two months after internet was snapped when ethnic clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki tribe.

Mobile internet is still banned.

No connection other than a static IP one is allowed, the government said, adding the service provider will be held responsible if any subscriber is found using other types of connections.

When a device is assigned a static IP address, the unique address does not change. Most devices use dynamic IP addresses, which are assigned by the network when they connect and change over time. This means static IP is easier to monitor for law enforcement authorities.

No Wi-Fi hotspot is allowed. There is also no access to social media websites. Users must remove virtual private network (VPN) software and not install new ones, the government said. VPNs encrypt internet traffic and disguise online identity, making it difficult for third parties to track activities online.