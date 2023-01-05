Manipur Newspaper Editor Detained Over Statement On TV Debate

Hemantakumar Ningomba was picked up by a police team from his residence in Imphal East. (File)

Manipur police on Wednesday picked up an editor of a local Manipuri vernacular daily from his residence for his statement in a panel discussion on a local TV channel for 'questioning'.

Hemanta Kumar Ningomba, the editor of Sanaleibak, was later released by the police after keeping him under detention for a few hours, sources added.

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors' Guild, Manipur condemned police action in a joint statement.

The journalists' bodies stated that the manner in which the police in Manipur picked up and detained the editor was uncalled for.

According to reports, he was picked up by a team of officials and personnel from the Irilbung police station in Imphal East district of Manipur from his residence at Khongman.

The joint statement issued by the AMWJU and EGM stated that Hemantakumar Ningomba, editor of Sanaleibak newspaper is a respected journalist.

The two journalists' bodies in Manipur also asked the state government to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.