Manipur High Court Goes Virtual Too To Ensure Ease Of Access

The High Court in Manipur has implemented hybrid functioning to conduct both virtual and physical hearings, allowing greater flexibility and accessibility, and ensuring that justice is served to all regardless of their location.

High Court sources said today that the virtual aspect of the hearings makes it convenient for litigants to participate in the proceedings from any part of the state.

The facilities for video conferencing and e-filing are available in the E-Sewa Kendras and the offices of District Collectors. There will also be a support system to help people with video conference and e-filing of cases, sources said.

The Manipur High Court computer committee is in the process of implementing the hybrid functioning in the district courts.

Dedicated helpline numbers have been created to assist litigants and advocates in e-filing and video conferencing.

The High Court's hybrid functioning was introduced days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement to set up a circuit bench of the court in tribal-dominated Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for speedy trial of cases.