Manipur Government Announces Housing Scheme For Displaced People

Last month, around 3,000 families were relocated from relief camps to prefabricated houses.

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced a permanent housing scheme for the displaced families who lost their homes during the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3.

Around 4800 to 5000 houses have reportedly been destroyed in valley and hilly areas of Manipur ever since the violence broke out, said officials.

The scheme is exclusively for the families whose houses were either damaged or burnt down during the ethnic strife between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zomi communities.

Under the scheme, the families who lose their Pucca (concrete), Semi-Pucca and Kutcha houses in the violence will be given Rs 10 lakh, Rs seven lakh and Rs five lakh respectively, said government sources.

For repair of partially damaged or burnt houses, 50 per cent of the package amount (as per Pucca/ Semi-Pucca/ Kutcha structure) or actual cost of repair, whichever is lesser, will be disbursed to the violence-hit families, govt sources added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently said that prefabricated houses are being constructed to rehabilitate displaced people temporarily at a cost of Rs 149 crore. He also said that permanent houses will be built at the original places for those affected by the violence in the state.

Last month, around 3,000 families were relocated from the relief camps to newly constructed prefabricated houses.

