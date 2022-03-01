PM Modi Slams Congress With 'Mr. 10 Per Cent' Jibe In Manipur

Manipur Elections 2022: The first phase of voting concluded on February 28, the next is on March 5.

Launching BJP's campaign for the second phase of polling in Manipur, Prime Minister took a dig at the opposition Congress by reviving his jibe from the state's 2017 assembly elections. While addressing a virtual poll rally, he said that when Congress was in power in the state their main leader was called "Mr 10 per cent". While PM Modi didn't directly name the leader, it is being seen as an oblique reference to allegations of corruption against three-time Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

During the run-up to the previous assembly elections, the BJP had accused Mr Singh of pocketing 10 per cent from all government projects he approved. There were also allegations that only those who could pay large sums of money as bribes would get government jobs which amounted to favouring only the 10 per cent who could afford it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating charges of money laundering and embezzlement of government funds against the former Chief Minister. He, however, has refuted these allegations.

Taking aim at the grand old party, the PM made several grave allegations of corruption and sectarianism and even accused it of flaming insurgency. "Congress did not develop Manipur. It kept Manipur away from peace, encouraged militancy and widened the hill-valley divide in the state. [Former PM] Atal Bihari Vajpayee had set up a dedicated department for the northeast but when the UPA came to power in 2004, they made it inactive. With the weakening of Congress, their divide and rule policy has also weakened in Manipur," the PM added.

He said that the BJP was encouraging its cadre to go to the hills and villages to interact with people, and claimed his party and its allies would return to power with a full majority.

As in his earlier rallies in the state, the PM claimed that bandhs and blockades that hindered the state's development have become a thing of the past during the BJP's rule. "This is the decade of development and the state is rapidly moving forward towards that," he said.

PM Modi also claimed that it was the BJP-led government that integrated the state into the country's railways network.

"Today, Manipur is known for skill development, startups, and sport," he said and added that the BJP-led government will have a Rs 100 crore plan to encourage startups in the state. "We will also come up with a Manipur Skill University," he said.

Taking credit for the Manipur Sports University, providing tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a promise to build a hospital in the state "like AIIMS in Delhi" were other issues he touched upon.

Manipur is voting in two phases - the first concluded on February 28 and the second is on March 5 - as the elections are held for the 60-member state assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.