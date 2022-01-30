BJP To Contest All 60 Seats In Manipur Polls, Announces Candidates' List

Manipur elections 2022: The BJP will fight in all 60 seats in Manipur

The BJP will contest all 60 seats in the Manipur assembly elections, the party said today, as it released a list of its candidates. At least 10 former Congress leaders among 16 MLAs who joined the BJP have got tickets in Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from his traditional seat in Heingang. Another key minister in Manipur, Biswajit Singh, will contest from Thongju seat. Former national footballer Sotatai Saiza will contest from Ukhrul.

The Manipur BJP has fielded only three women and one Muslim candidate. Former Manipur Congress chief who joined the BJP, Govindas Konthoujam, has also got a party ticket to contest the election.

Most loyalists of the Chief Minister have got party tickets, BJP sources said.

"BJP will contest all the 60 seats and will get a majority on its own. The Modi government has ensured that Manipur will get a stable government and will continue to ensure the development and peace of the region," BJP's Manipur election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is in majority in the Manipur assembly. This includes 30 BJP MLAs, three MLAs from National People's Party, four Naga People's Front and three independents.