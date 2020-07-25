Manipur Congress Notice To 2 MLAs For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

Wangkhei MLA Okram Henry is the nephew of former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

The Congress in Manipur has issued a show-cause notice to two of its MLAs for allegedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP in last month's Rajya Sabha election that saw the BJP win the state's lone seat in the upper house. The notice was issued to Wangkhei MLA Okram Henry and Sagolband MLA R K Imo Singh.

Incidentally, Okram Henry is the nephew of former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who is also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). RK Imo Singh is the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"You have deliberately breached and acted against the decision of the Indian National Congress (INC) by indulging in cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha election held on June 19 and this has not only violated the decision of our party to support our candidate but is also detrimental in maintaining the party principle," said the notice, a copy of which was shared with media.

The two MLAs also reportedly participated in the felicitation of the BJP candidate who won the election, organised at the Chief Minister's bungalow, the notice added.

The two young MLAs of the party have been given two weeks to respond to the notice.

Rajya Sabha polls in the state were held in the backdrop of high political drama. in the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly, eight MLAs were disqualified by the speaker under anti-defection law.

The BJP candidate, Leishemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, won the lone seat by securing 28 of the total 52 votes and defeating the Congress candidate T Mangibabu.