Manipur Ambush That Killed Colonel, Family Under Anti-Terror Probe

46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Tripathi, his wife and child were killed in the ambush. File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Manipur ambush that killed an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child, and four Army personnel.

The agency has started its probe after taking over from state police and re-registering an FIR on November 27 following approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a top NIA official told ANI.

An NIA spokesperson confirmed to ANI that it has taken over the case and started the probe on November 27.

ANI earlier wrote about the development, mentioning that the "MHA will issue an order to the NIA any time this week or next" allowing it to take over the case.

The Home Ministry issued the order based on a proposal sent by the NIA linked to the case.

On November 13, terrorists ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles, killing five Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son in Thinghat area of Manipur.

Colonel Tripathi was Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles.

The incident took place near Sehken village in Thinghat as heavily armed militants fired upon the Army convoy when the Colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

Speaking at the 12th annual award presentation ceremony of the Manipur State Award for Literature 2020 last month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the investigation into the ambush will be handed over to the NIA.

People's Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People's Front have claimed responsibility for the attack.

