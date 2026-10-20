Manipur: 48-Hour Shutdown Over Killings Of 3 Women Disrupts Life

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur on Tuesday as a 48-hour statewide general strike over the killing of three Meetei firewood collectors brought vehicular movement to a virtual halt. Roads were deserted in several areas amid a tense atmosphere.

Shutdown supporters came out at Canchipur, Khurai and Patsoi, among other places, from the morning to enforce the strike. Night protests were reported from Lamlong, Singjamei, Kwakeithel and Chingmeirong, reflecting mounting public anger over the October 18 attack near Uyumpok and Nongshum in Imphal East district.

In a significant development, individuals detained by police for bringing and placing two bodies at the gates of the Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's residence were released later on Monday.

The attack reportedly claimed the lives of three civilians who were collecting firewood near the Khongbal Tangkhul foothill areas. The deceased have been identified as Lairenpakpam Inaobi Meitei, 40, and Aribam Noni Meetei, 35, both from Nongshum, and Ksh. Sushil Singh, 30, of Uyumpok Mamang Leikai. Several others were also reported injured.

An Opposition delegation met Manipur Chief Minister on Tuesday

The Native People Committee Manipur (NPC), which called the 48-hour statewide general strike from midnight, has demanded immediate and decisive action against the armed groups allegedly responsible for the attack. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of civilians accessing forests and other areas for their daily livelihood.

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The committee has demanded the identification and vacation of unauthorised armed camps near the Khongbal Tangkhul foothills and Khamenlok, additional security deployment in vulnerable areas, and a transparent, time-bound investigation into the killings. It has also sought a time-bound decision on the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The NPC further demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, citing concerns over alleged political interference in security operations, and called for lawful action against KNF(P) chairman SS Thangboi Kipgen. The allegations and demands remain those of the committee.

The shutdown follows an emotionally charged protest in which grieving villagers and family members brought the bodies of two victims to the Chief Minister's residence, seeking accountability and stronger security measures. The subsequent detention and release of individuals involved have added another dimension to the unfolding developments.

Protesters placed bodies of killed women in front of the CM's house.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The committee has accused the state government of failing to provide adequate security and questioned assurances that normalcy was returning to Manipur. It has urged the state and central governments to take immediate, transparent and impartial action to protect civilians.

Health services, religious activities and institutions, and essential services have been exempted from the shutdown. The NPC has appealed to the public to maintain peace and ensure that ambulances, emergency medical care and essential supplies remain unobstructed.

The widespread enforcement of the strike comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, raising fresh concerns that the latest killings could further aggravate the fragile security situation unless credible measures are taken to prevent further attacks.